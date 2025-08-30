The Mumbai Police on Saturday, August 30, said that pro-Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil has been granted permission to continue his protest at Azad Maidan for one more day. Manoj Jarange Patil’s indefinite hunger strike for reservation to the Maratha community from the OBC quota continued on the second day at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, with the crowd swelling in South Mumbai. Jarange-Patil has been demanding a reservation for the Maratha community from the OBC quota. The demand is based on Kunbi, a sub-caste of Marathas, which is part of the OBC quota. On August 29, Jarange-Patil reached Mumbai along with a huge convoy carrying thousands of supporters and their vehicles. They have declared to stay until their demand for a reservation is fulfilled. Maratha Morcha in Mumbai: CM Devendra Fadnavis Claims Maharashtra Government Trying to Resolve Quota Protest Within Constitutional Framework.

Mumbai Police Grants Manoj Jarange Patil Permission To Extend ‘Maratha Reservation’ Protest at Azad Maidan for 1 More Day

Police extend permission for Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange''s agitation at Azad Maidan in Mumbai by another day — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 30, 2025

