Mumbai, August 30: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed on Saturday that the state government is making all-out efforts to resolve the Maratha quota protests within the Constitutional framework. “We will not decide to merely please someone, which will have a backlash in future, but will find a solution within the constitutional framework,” the Chief Minister said while reacting to the pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil’s indefinite fast, which entered its second day on Saturday.

On Friday, Jarange-Patil said that he won’t leave Mumbai until the state government implements the Maratha reservation, which will sustain and pass the test of law. The Chief Minister told reporters that the government’s position has been clear from day one, claiming that from 2014 to 2025, all the decisions have been taken in the interest of the Maratha community. Maratha Morcha in Mumbai: 3-Member Panel to Hold Talks With Pro-Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil.

“These are decisions taken by me and Eknath Shinde. I gave the reservation first. The state government also strengthened the Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation so much that we have created one and a half lakh entrepreneurs. We have been able to create Maratha youth who are not job seekers but job providers,” he claimed. The Chief Minister also claimed that the percentage of Maratha youth in MPSC and UPSC has increased to a large extent due to the creation of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI).

“The subsistence allowance that we started in the name of Bhausaheb Deshmukh means that even if they do not get a hostel, children can live outside. We pay for accommodation. We have given concessions for education abroad. Therefore, all the decisions on both education and employment were made during our government,” he said. The Chief Minister also clarified that keeping two communities (Maratha and OBC) at odds and creating a rift between them does not fit into the MahaYuti government principles.

“The 10 per cent reservation that we have given has been intact. It is not that the Maratha community does not have a reservation. They do have a reservation. There are opinions on the matter. Some think that we should give it to them from the OBC quota, while some are of the view that we should give it in a different way. Ultimately, the state government has to work within the framework of the law,” he said. The Chief Minister said that no government wants a large section of its people should remain dissatisfied. “Our idea is to satisfy everyone, but not by putting one against another. Creating a rift between communities does not fit into our principles,” he claimed. Maratha Morcha in Mumbai: Mumbai Police Grants One-Day Extension to Manoj Jarange Patil To Continue Maratha Reservation Protest at Azad Maidan.

He claimed that his government is looking for a solution within the Constitutional framework and that is why it has taken the initiative and held a cabinet sub-committee meeting. “The Shinde committee, which has been formed to expedite the process of giving OBC reservation benefits to the Maratha community through Kunbi certificates, will discuss the demands of Jarange-Patil,” he said. The Chief Minister reiterated that Jarange-Patil’s demands will be considered within the framework of the Constitution.

