Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke about the Maratha reservation on Friday, November 3. Speaking to news agency ANI, Eknath Shinde said the intentions of the state government are clear that the Maratha community should get justice. "When Devendra Fadnavis was the CM, the reservation was given and was confirmed in the High Court, but unfortunately, it was rejected in the Supreme Court," he added. Shinde's statement comes a day after Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, on Thursday, November 2, ended his nine-day-old indefinite fast for the Maratha quota. Manoj Jarange-Patil Ends Indefinite Fast Gives Maharashtra Government Two Months To Resolve Maratha Reservation Issue.

Eknath Shinde on Maratha Reservation

#WATCH | Mumbai: On the Maratha reservation, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, "The intentions of the govt are clear that the Maratha community should get justice...When Devendra Fadnavis was the CM, the reservation was given and was confirmed in the High Court but… pic.twitter.com/Z5As06cVUz — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2023

