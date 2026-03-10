The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has withdrawn its newly released Class 8 Social Science textbook “Exploring Society: India and Beyond” after controversy over a chapter titled “The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society.” In a statement on X, NCERT issued an unconditional apology and confirmed the book has been removed from circulation. The controversy erupted after the chapter mentioned issues such as pending court cases, shortage of judges and infrastructure gaps in the judiciary. Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi approached the Supreme Court, arguing that teaching students about judicial corruption was disturbing and selective. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, hearing the matter, called it a serious issue and said the court had taken suo motu cognisance. NCERT said the chapter will now be rewritten in consultation with the appropriate authority. NCERT Textbook Row: National Council of Educational Research and Training ‘Trying’ To Retrieve 38 Sold Copies of Now-Withdrawn Class 8 Social Science Part 2 Textbook.

NCERT Issues Unconditional Apology Over Class 8 Judiciary Chapter

𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞: 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 The National Council of Educational Research and Training [NCERT] has recently published a social science textbook, “Exploring Society: India and Beyond," Grade 8 (Part II), which contained Chapter IV titled “The Role of… pic.twitter.com/mZY15aJTDo — NCERT (@ncert) March 10, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of NCERT). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)