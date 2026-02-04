In an unprecedented move, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be appearing before the Supreme Court today, February 4, seeking to personally argue her case against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. While senior advocate Shyam Divan is representing her, Mamata Banerjee, who holds an LLB degree, filed an interim application to address the bench directly as a petitioner-in-person. The Chief Minister is challenging what she describes as an "arbitrary and flawed" revision process that has flagged over 1.25 crore voters in West Bengal for "logical discrepancies." Supreme Court West Bengal SIR Hearing: Mamata Banerjee Files Fresh Plea in SC To Stop Voter Name Deletions During Special Intensive Revision in State.

Mamta Banerjee Reaches Supreme Court, To Personally Argue on West Bengal SIR

VIDEO | Delhi: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reaches Supreme Court for hearing of a plea filed by her challenging the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/bffRWFgBYY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 4, 2026

