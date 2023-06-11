A mass wedding event organised in Rajasthan's Baran has become a talking point worldwide. The ceremony broke two Guinness World Records wherein 2,143 couples tied the knot on May 26. The mass wedding in Rajasthan simultaneously broke world records for most couples married in 12 hours and most couples married in 24 hours. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot attended the mega event. In this mass wedding ceremony, 4,286 individuals from both Hindu and Muslim communities participated. Mass Marriage in Maharashtra: 25 Couples, Including BJP MLA's Son, Tie Knot at Mass Wedding Ceremony in Latur.

Mass Wedding in Rajasthan:

Couples in Rajasthan tied the knot in a mass ceremony.https://t.co/ZCTNixcCem — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 10, 2023

