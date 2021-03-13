A fire broke out in the C4 compartment of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express today, due to a short circuit. The incident happened near Kansro. All passengers were safely evacuated, no injuries reported: Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar. A fire broke out in the C4 compartment of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express today, due to a short circuit. The incident happened near Kansro. All passengers were safely evacuated, no injuries reported: Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar pic.twitter.com/iTIwSkxCWS — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2021

