A luxury car stunt at Dumas Beach in Gujarat's Surat went wrong when a Mercedes-Benz SUV got stuck in swampy sand near the shoreline. The video of the incident shows the vehicle half-submerged as two men attempt to free it. According to reports, the driver defied a ban on vehicles at the beach and attempted stunts despite ongoing restrictions due to safety and environmental concerns. Rain had turned the sand into a mire, leaving the SUV stranded. Police have launched an inquiry into how the vehicle accessed the restricted area despite regular patrolling. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Surat: Man Collapses, Dies of Heart Attack at Textile Shop Days After Engagement in Gujarat; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Mercedes-Benz Gets Stuck on Surat's Dumas Beach

