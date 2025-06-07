In a tragic and shocking incident captured on CCTV, 27-year-old Rishabh Gandhi, a textile merchant in Gujarat’s Surat, suddenly collapsed and died at his shop in Padmavati Textile Market. The incident occurred just five days after his engagement. Originally from Rajasthan and residing in the Parvat Patiya area, Rishabh was speaking with his brother-in-law and friends when he suddenly fell while trying to open a water bottle. His companions rushed to administer CPR but received no response. Due to his weight of nearly 100 kg, they struggled to lift him and eventually used a chair and elevator to move him toward the hospital. He was declared dead before arrival. A heart attack is suspected to be the cause. This is the second such sudden collapse-related death reported in Surat within 24 hours. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Indore: Man Dies of Heart Attack in Front of Doctor During Visit to Private Hospital; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Sudden Death in Surat (Disturbing Video)

A very sad and heartbreaking incident has come to light from #Surat, #Gujarat. A textile merchant was recently engaged and there was a happy atmosphere at home. But during a conversation in the shop, he suddenly got a #heartattack and died on the spot. pic.twitter.com/UgsuGU0LaI — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) June 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)