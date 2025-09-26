In a historic farewell, the Indian Air Force’s iconic MiG-21 fighter jets received a water cannon salute in Chandigarh on Friday as they were officially decommissioned after 63 years of service. Video shared by ANI captured the emotional moment as the jets taxied on the runway for the final time, drawing cheers and nostalgia. First inducted in 1963, the Russian-made aircraft had its inaugural squadron commissioned in the city, marking a full-circle moment in its journey. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the ceremony, while the Air Chief Marshal personally flew in the final mission to honour the jet’s legacy. MiG-21: Memorable Reunion in Chandigarh Today for ‘Final Salute’ to Russian-Made MiG-21; Rajnath Singh To Attend Aircraft's Retirement Ceremony (See Pics).

MiG-21 Fighter Jets Receive Final Water Cannon Salute in Chandigarh

#WATCH | Chandigarh | MiG-21s receive a water gun salute as they decommission after 63 years in service. pic.twitter.com/cPWLHBDdzs — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2025

MiG-21 Fighter Jets Decommissioning

CULMINATION OF MIG-21 OPERATION IN IAF https://t.co/jqqywWowrY — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) September 26, 2025

