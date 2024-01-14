Congress leader Milind Deora, on Sunday, January 14, resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party. The Congress leader took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce his decision. "Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of Congress," Milind Deora said. He further said that he is ending his family’s 55-year relationship with the party. "I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years," his tweet read. The development comes amid rumours speculating that he is joining the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. However, Milind Deora dismissed the "rumours". Milind Deora Dismisses Speculation About Quitting Cong to Join Shiv Sena Led by Shinde.

Congress Leader Milind Deora Resigns From Party

Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of @INCIndia, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their… — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) January 14, 2024

