A woman MLA from the Congress party was recently seen driving a public transport under the assistance of the official driver. A video of the woman MLA identified as Roopakala M Shashidhar from Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) driving the KSRTC bus to inaugurate the Shakti scheme has also gone viral on social media. The 39-second video clip shows the Congress MLA driving the state transport bus on the streets of Karnataka as she is assisted by an official driver. The development comes as the ruling Congress party in Karnataka fulfilled its promise of ensuring free travel for women via the state-run buses. Animal Attack in Karnataka: Kodagu Forest Officials Launch Hunt After Tiger Kills Two Buffaloes in Harihara Village.

Woman MLA Drives KSRTC Bus

