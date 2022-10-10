Mumbai, October 10: The forest department of Karnataka's Kodagu district have launched a manhunt to trace and capture a tiger that attacked and killed two buffaloes. According to reports, the tiger killed two buffaloes in South Kodagu's Harihara village. Forest officials have installed cages at various locations to catch the big cat. Besides, they have also installed camera traps in order to track the movement of the big cat.

As per reports, the incident took place after some of the big cats from Nagarahole Tiger Reserve moved towards the village in search of food. Forest officials said that about three tigers have been roaming in and around the coffee plantations in Srimangala, Hudikeri and Balele villages. The tigers are ages between 7 to 10. Surprisingly, one of the tiger's picture was captired on the camera traps that was set up at the Harihara village. Animal Attack in Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Mauls Man to Death in Balaghat; Forest Officials Urge Villagers To Stay Indoors.

Speaking to the Times of India, Chetrumada Sujay Bopaiah, farmers' association member said that every year in March and April, the big cats prowl in and around the village. "However, this year they are also appearing in the months of September and October. So, it is not possible to carry out seasonal pepper works in coffee estates," he added.

Bopaiah also requested forest officials to take necessary steps to capture the big cats. After the incident came to light, HRN Murthy, Kodagu chief conservator of forest and Virajpet DCF Chakrapani visited the village. They also assured the villagers of capturing the tiger and even requested their support and cooperation. Man-Eater Tiger Outsmarts Hunter and Bihar Forest Department Officials, Flees With Goat Bait in Valmiki Tiger Reserve.

Villagers also said that nearly 15 days ago, a tiger allegedly attacked and killed a labourer in Bommadu tribal colony in Balele village. They also said that there has been a rise in attacks by the big cats on the cattle since then.

