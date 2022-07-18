Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde expressed condolences and announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased after an ST bus travelling from Indore to Pune fell off Khalghat Sanjay Setu in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, July 18. The bus carrying 55 people enroute from Indore to Pune fell off the bridge over the Narmada River in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.

मध्य प्रदेशात नर्मदा नदीमध्ये आज एसटी महामंडळाची बस बुडून झालेल्या अपघातात मरण पावलेल्या प्रवाशांच्या नातेवाईकांना एसटीतर्फे प्रत्येकी दहा लाख रुपये देण्याची कार्यवाही लगेच करावी असे निर्देश मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे यांनी एस टी महामंडळाला दिले आहेत. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 18, 2022

