India got Independence in 1947 and acceded all the princely states into forming the Union of States. However, the heirs of such sovereign states are still treated as kings and queens to date. In a viral video, Pradhuman Singh Tomar, a minister in Shivraj Singh Chauhan-led Madhya Pradesh government, was seen bowing down to Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia on the stage during a marathon event organized in Gwalior. Scindia was the titular Crown Prince of Gwalior until the privy purses and titles of Indian royals were abolished by the government in 1971. The act stunned BJP ally and Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhary, who was also present on the stage. Aditya Thackeray Urges Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia To Give Maharashtra Two More Airports in Palghar and Fardapur.

Tomar Bowes Down to Jyotiraditya Scindia:

