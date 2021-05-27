Mucormycosis: Genetic Life Sciences Starts Manufacturing Amphotericin B Emulsion Injections for Treating Black Fungus, To Be Priced at Rs 1200 Each

सोमवार से इस इंजेक्शन का वितरण शुरु होगा और इसकी कीमत 1200 रुपये होगी। अभी यह इंजेक्शन 7000 रुपये तक मिल रहा है। — Office Of Nitin Gadkari (@OfficeOfNG) May 27, 2021

With efforts of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Genetic Life Sciences, Wardha has manufactured Amphotericin B Emulsion injections for treating Mucormycosis. It was being produced by only one company so far. Distribution to begin from Monday at Rs 1200 each: Office of the Union Min pic.twitter.com/4qw4nkZCMZ — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2021

