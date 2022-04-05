Mumbai's first public toilet exclusively built for the transgender community is set up by Saarthi Foundation. Public toilet designed for the LGBTQ community has come up in the Goregaon area. The decision is meant to provide safe space to transgenders and prevent gender discrimination against them.

Mumbai | A public toilet designed for the transgender community has come up in the Goregaon area We request the government to construct more toilets like this one in other areas of the city, says Manju. pic.twitter.com/FrBZpjxEAp — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2022

