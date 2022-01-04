Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday has issued fresh protocol for international passengers arriving at Mumbai International Airport. The BMC said that all passengers will have to undergo Rapid RT-PCR test and if found positive then the passenger will have to take routine RT-PCR test. If the passenger is tested negative then he/she will be allowed to go for home quarantine for seven days. And if the passenger is found positive then he/she will be admitted to hospital if found symptomatic and he/she will be sent to hotel if found asymptomatic. The BMC has also provided the list hotels with rates.

Protocol for International Arrivals into Mumbai https://t.co/Ehnb0LqhPv — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 4, 2022

