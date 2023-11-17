A fire broke out on the 11th and 12th floor of a residential building near the Grant Road area of Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Friday, November 17. Upon receiving the information, fire services reached the spot and reported it was a level 2 fire. No injuries have been reported so far, according to the authorities. Further details are awaited. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in 11-Storey Residential Building in Vile Parle, Video Shows Flames Emanating From Flat.

Fire Erupts in Residential Building Near Grant Road Area

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Fire broke out on the 11th and 12th floor of a building near the Grant Road area of Mumbai. Fire services reached the spot on receiving the information and reported it was a level 2 fire. No injuries have been reported so far. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023

