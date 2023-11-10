A fire broke out in an 11-storey building at Vile Parle region in Mumbai on Friday, November 10. The fire was reportedly confined to a flat on the second floor of the apartment. A woman has allegedly been injured in the incident and was rushed to the nearby civic-run Cooper hospital. Further details are awaited. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Residential Building in Kurla, Nearly 60 People Rescued (Watch Video).

Massive Blaze Erupts in Residential Building in Vile Parle

A fire broke out in a 11 storey building at Vile Parle, east around 7.30 pm on Friday. Fire was confined to a flat on the second floor of the highrise. One lady has been injured in the incident & has been rushed to civic run Cooper hospital. Further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/2UIAb6rHX3 — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) November 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)