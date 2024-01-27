Mumbai is all set to host a vibrant weekend filled with lights and art. The city will witness the magic of the Mumbai Light Festival at Elphinstone College’s iconic projection mapping. In addition, visitors should not miss the enchanting light art by Nulty Lighting at Cooperage Bandstand Garden. The events are supported by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (BMC) and Maharashtra Tourism. The luminous weekend is scheduled for the 27th and 28th of January, starting from 7 PM onwards. Republic Day 2024: Various Government Buildings, Bandra-Worli Sea Link Illuminated on Eve of 75th R- Day Celebrations in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

Mumbai Light Festival 2024

🌟 Mumbai, get ready for a luminous weekend! Witness the magic unfold with @mumbailightfestival, @kgafest, and @goethemumbai at Elphinstone College's iconic projection mapping. Don't miss @NultyLighting's enchanting light art at Cooperage Bandstand Garden. Supported by… pic.twitter.com/0HIhtbXDnW — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) January 27, 2024

