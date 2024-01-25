Ahead of Republic Day 2024, various government buildings were illuminated across Mumbai on Thursday, January 25. The Mumbai BSE Building, Mantralaya Building, BMC Building and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal were illuminated in tricolour on the eve of Republic Day. Further, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link was decorated with lights of different colours ahead of Republic Day celebrations. Republic Day 2024: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Building Illuminated in Tricolour on Eve of 75th R Day Celebrations (Watch Video).

Various Government Buildings Illuminated in Tricolour in Mumbai

Bandra-Worli Sea Link Illuminated on Eve of 75th R- Day Celebrations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)