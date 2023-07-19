Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Mumbai Metropolitan Area are receiving heavy rainfall today. Commuters are facing issues as heavy rains caused waterlogging in low-lying areas. For commuters looking for Mumbai local train update, Central Railway and Western Railway have shared status of services. According to the Mumbai local train update at 8:30 am, services were normal on Central Line, Western Line, Harbour Line, Trans-Harbour Line and 4th Corridor. Check status of Mumbai local train services at 8:30 am below. Raigad Rains: Overnight Heavy Rainfall Causes Severe Waterlogging Across Maharashtra District, Holiday Declared in Schools and Colleges (Watch Videos).

Mumbai Local Train Status of Central Line, Harbour Line, Trans-Harbour Line and 4th Corridor:

CR Monsoon updates on 19.7.2023 pic.twitter.com/jUP7j8UXV3 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 19, 2023

Mumbai Local Train Update From Western Line:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)