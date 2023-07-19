Overnight heavy rainfall in Raigad district of Maharashtra resulted in severe waterlogging in low-lying areas on July 19. Many parts of Raigad district were flooded due to incessant rains. A video shared by news agency ANI showed severe waterlogging in Raigad's Rasayani police station. In view of the heavy rainfall, Raigad District Collector Yogesh Mhase declared a holiday for all schools and colleges. Several parts of Maharashtra are receiving heavy rainfall. The IMD (India Meteorological Department) has also issued a 'Red' alert for Palghar and Raigad districts, and an 'Orange' alert for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri today. Mumbai Rains: Yellow Alert Issued As Heavy Rainfall Lash City and Suburbs; More Heavy Showers Forecast in Next 24 Hours.

Severe Waterlogging in Raigad:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Raigad's Rasayani police station witnessed severe waterlogging due to heavy rainfall. IMD has issued a ‘Red’ alert for Palghar, Raigad for July 19. An 'Orange' alert has been issued for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri. (Video source: Raigad SP Somnath Gharge) pic.twitter.com/w1B3GyEdFb — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

Overnight heavy rains bring floods #Nagothane Raigad getting battered as forecasted. Rains to reduce only after 24 hours#Mumbairains pic.twitter.com/3kzNJDyhbR — Abizer Kachwala (@KachwalaAbizer) July 19, 2023

Holiday Declared in Raigad Schools and Colleges:

Maharashtra | Raigad District Collector Yogesh Mhase has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district today in view of heavy rains. IMD has issued a 'Red' alert for Palghar, and Raigad districts and an 'Orange' alert for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri today. — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)