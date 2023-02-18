In an unfortunate incident that took place in Mumbai, a 26-year-old man collapsed and died during police recruitment test. The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Uttam Ugale. Police officials said that Ugale was running a 1600-meter race when he suddenly felt dizzy and fell on the ground. "Case registered & probe underway," officials of Mumbai Police said. Video: Women Candidates Clash With Mumbai Police After Missing Fire Brigade Recruitment Exam.

Man Dies After During Police Recruitment Test in Mumbai

