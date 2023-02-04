A large group of women seeking recruitment in Mumbai fire brigade gathered outside its premises and clashed with the Mumbai Police on Saturday. The Mumbai Police eventually had to resort to the 'lathi charge' in the end to try to stop the clash. Reportedly, the incident took place as women were not allowed to enter the centre for further selection process because they reached there at nearly 10 am instead of 8 am. The gates of the premises were closed to not let any protestor take the violence inside the campus. The video that was shared by the news agency ANI shows hundreds of women trying to enter the examination centre forcefully The police officials meanwhile can be seen trying to stop them. Tamil Nadu: 4 Women Killed in Stampede During Saree Distribution Event in Tirupathur.

Aspirants Clash With Mumbai Police:

#WATCH | Women who reached for the recruitment of Women Fire Brigade clashed with police in Mumbai, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/RQxGIv6avd — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023

