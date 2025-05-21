In a shocking incident that has now gone viral on social media, a man assaulted a woman on a crowded local train in Mumbai after an argument broke out between the two over the seat. The incident caught on video occurred on May 16, reportedly between Kanjurmarg and Kalyan stations. The video shows the man hitting the woman repeatedly. As other commuters intervened, the man continued his assault on the woman. Reports suggest the confrontation began when the man boarded a coach reserved for specially-abled passengers, which the woman objected to, leading to their verbal spat, followed by the assault. A case has been registered, but the accused is yet to be apprehended. 'Sufficient Evidence To Show Deceased Accidentally Fell From Train': Bombay High Court Grants INR 8 Lakh Compensation to Parents of Young Commuter Who Died After Falling From Mumbai Local Train in 2010.

Assault on Woman in Mumbai Local Caught on Camera

A man assaulted a woman passenger after an argument between the two on a local train in Mumbai. According to reports, a police case was filed, and the accused was yet to be traced. The incident happened on a train running between Kanjurmarg and Kalyan stations in Mumbai on… pic.twitter.com/ivndLd6Hva — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) May 21, 2025

