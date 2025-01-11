Recently, the Bombay High Court awarded a compensation of INR 8 lakh to the parents of a young commuter who tragically died after falling from a crowded Mumbai local train in 2010. The single-judge bench of Justice Firdosh P Pooniwalla overturned a ruling by the Railway Claims Tribunal, which had rejected the plea by the parents on the ground that the deceased was not a bonafide passenger since no valid ticket was found on him. In its order of January 8, the Bombay High Court said that there was sufficient evidence to show that the deceased accidentally fell from the train, thereby making it an "untoward incident" eligible for compensation under the Railways Act. Mega Block on Sunday, January 12, 2025: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Western and Transharbour Lines; Check Timings and Other Details.

Court Says Sufficient Evidence to Show Deceased Accidentally Fell from Train

