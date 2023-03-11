In yet another incident of sexual assault, a Poland national was repeatedly raped and blackmailed by a man in Mumbai. The Amboli police have booked the accused, Manish Gandhi, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to the Mumbai police Gandhi raped the woman several times between 2016 and 2022. He used to blackmail the woman by taking obscene photos of her, and on the basis of that he used to intimidate the woman and threatened to make it viral on social media, said cops. Japanese Woman Groped, Harassed During Holi Celebration In Delhi's Paharganj Area, Video Goes Viral.

Man Rapes Polish Woman:

