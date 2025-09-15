A Mumbai monorail train came to a halt at Wadala on Monday morning due to a technical snag, prompting the safe evacuation of 17 passengers. The MMRDA confirmed that the passengers were evacuated at 7:45 AM and transferred to another train arriving from Chembur. Fire Brigade teams arrived at the site to assist in operations, ensuring no one was injured. Officials cited a supply issue as the cause of the disruption, highlighting ongoing technical problems with the monorail service. Ward Councillor Rajesh Ananda Bhojane urged the government to address the recurring glitches to prevent future incidents. Mumbai: All 582 Passengers Stuck in Monorail Train Near Mysore Colony Station Between Chembur and Bhakti Park Rescued by Fire Brigade, MMRDA To Probe Incident (Watch Videos).

Monorail Halts at Wadala Due to Technical Snag

#WATCH | "...The train heading to Wadala halted. The passengers were transferred to the train coming from Chembur. Fire Brigade came later and started their operation. Monorail officials are saying that it was a supply issue...I urge the Govt to resolve this recurring issue..,"… https://t.co/tjpKvTMUA4 pic.twitter.com/2xLkZ1FxDz — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2025

