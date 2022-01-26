Mumbai police have formed the 'Nirbhaya squad' to curb the crime against women. Mumbai is known as one of the safest cities for girls and women, however, some recent incidents of violence against women have shocked the city. Swinging into action, Mumbai police have set up 'Nirbhaya Squad', also issued a helpline number '103'.

Check Tweet:

“Laangh Ke Ab Tu Laxman Rekha, Ban Nidar, Ban Nirbhaya! Fearless women - a trademark of Mumbai! And now a dedicated squad, which is a reflection of the fearlessness amongst the women in this city - Nirbhaya Squad.#NirhbhayaHelpline103#NirbhayRepublic#NidarRepublic pic.twitter.com/QExkRPDZXL — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 26, 2022

