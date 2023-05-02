Mumbai residents once again awoke to a rainy day, with moderate rainfall continuing to batter numerous areas of Mumbai for the second day in a row. The unseasonal rain in May also provided the locals with some much-needed relief from the increasing temperatures. Social media users from many locations simultaneously flooded the internet with images and videos of the downpour. Mumbai Rains: Mumbaikars Wake Up To July-Like Rainfall in April, Surprise Showers Bring Relief From Rising Temperatures (See Pics and Videos).

Netizens Share Pics and Videos of Mumbai Rains

Is it just me or did the early rain in Mumbai make everything look more beautiful today? ☔️😍 #mumbairain #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/5ENIMcJU2S — Shraddha Bansode (@im_shraddha12) May 2, 2023

Rain in Thane & Nearby Areas

Kalyan witnessed rain this morning around 10 am, Thane and nearby area with windy from NW directions, footage from Kalyan #Mumbairains WD Cyclonic circulation CC, moisture from Arabian sea, will continue some more days. pic.twitter.com/Cm7jFhPtr0 — Thunderstorm ❤️sound heading + BGM lover 😊😊😊 (@Mrityun73751198) May 2, 2023

Thunder Clouds

Glimpses From Navi Mumbai

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)