Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms lashed several parts of Mumbai as Mumbaikars woke up to a rainy morning today. Several netizens took to social media to share pictures and videos of Mumbai Rains as #MumbaiRains started to trend on Twitter. After March, this is the second month where the city is witnessing unseasonal rains. One user said, "Raining ⛈️ in April," while a second user wrote, "Heavy rain in Mumbai". A third user shared a video and said, "Smell of fresh Mangoes meets smell of fresh Rains..." Don't believe us, take a look. Mumbai Rains: Unseasonal Rainfall Continues to Lash City in March, Mumbaikars Get Respite From Sweltering Heat (See Pics and Videos).

Smell of fresh Mangoes meets smell of fresh Rains...#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/bXjyPkepnK — Nikhil Punatar (@knic_p) April 29, 2023

