In the upcoming 48 hours, Mumbai and the coastal areas of Maharashtra are expected to have heavy to extremely severe rainfall, an IMD official said on Sunday. In the last 24 hours, there have been several instances of water logging and road congestion in Mumbai and its suburbs due to the heavy rains. Netizens have been posting pics and videos of heavy to medium rainfall in the city on social media, while IMD has issued orange alert in the MMR region. Mumbai Rains Forecast: High Chances of Rainfall As Cyclone Biparjoy Intensifies.

Mumbai Rains Today Photos and Videos

Cool weather plus waiting for bus no 266. The worst combination. Yeah it's monday. What else could we expect. #Andheri#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Fdx1uYqt15 — Chirag Mohod Aka CRCs_Boii (@mohod_chirag) June 26, 2023

Nobody, but you can see only Mumbaikars having the excitement and disappointment when it comes to rain. Yaha baarish kitna bhi kyu na ho, people will go to their workplace. Yaha baarish humse darti hai. The hard-workers of Mumbai, salute hai aapko.🫡 #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/hmeMK7BRiN — Regina Edwards (@YOUGOTNOJAMS_R) June 26, 2023

IMD Issues Orange Alert

