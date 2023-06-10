Cyclone Biparjoy, which is brewing in the Arabian Sea, has intensified, and its intensity is likely to increase. As a result, Mumbai may witness rainfall today. According to the Twitter handle, The Weatherman, that gives out weather updates for the Mumbai-Pune region exclusively, has said rain chances are high today due to more favourable conditions happening near Mumbai and Konkan Coast. It must be noted that Mumbai missed rains yesterday, while Raigad, and parts of Konkan, witnessed rainfall. It was predicted yesterday that Mumbai, Konkan, and several parts of Maharashtra might receive rainfall for the next two-three days. Cyclone Biparjoy: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Likely to Make Landfall in Gujarat, High Waves Seen at Tithal Beach in Valsad (Watch Video).

Mumbai Rains Forecast:

Mumbai missed rains yesterday. It rained near Raigad, parts of Konkan, but Mumbai didn't get most of the rains. Today rain chances are high due to more favourable conditions happening near Mumbai and Konkan Coast. #MumbaiRains — The Weatherman (@rushikesh_agre_) June 10, 2023

