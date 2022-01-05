Mumbai on Wednesday witnessed a sharp rise in daily COVID-19 infections. The city reported 15,166 coronavirus cases in a day. Three people also succumbed to the deadly virus in Mumbai on Wednesday. Notably, the peak of the second COVID-19 wave in the city was 11,206 cases. A total of 1,218 coronavirus patients were hospitalised on Wednesday. Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 10,860 cases.

Tweet By ANI:

Mumbai reports 15,166 fresh infections of COVID-19 & 3 deaths; Active cases 61,923 pic.twitter.com/slszTia5Jn — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

