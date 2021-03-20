Citizens who have successfully registered on the Co-WIN portal should visit their nearest vaccination centre to get vaccinated without waiting for the date of scheduled appointment.

In addition to government & MCGM hospitals, vaccination facility now available at 59 private hospitals.

