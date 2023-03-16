A court in Mumbai on Thursday sent Rimple Prakash Jain, who is accused of killing her mother to police custody till March 20. Jain was arrested on Wednesday by Kalachowki police for allegedly murdering her murder. The incident came to light when a decomposed body of a 53-year-old woman was found in a plastic bag in Lalbaug area. After the incident was reported, the police took the deceased woman's 22-year-old daughter into custody for questioning. Mumbai Horror: Daughter Lives Three Months With Widowed Mom’s Body Hidden in Cupboard in Lalbaug, Arrested.

Murder Accused Sent to Police Custody

