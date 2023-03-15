Mumbai, March 15: In a macabre incident, a 23-year-old woman was found living with the body of her widowed mother, wrapped in a plastic sheet and hidden in the cupboard for nearly three months, Mumbai Police said here on Wednesday.

The incident was discovered late Tuesday night when the Kalachowki Police were investigating the 'missing' complaint of the widow, Veena Prakash Jain, 55, lodged by her brother's family.

As the police team reached their home in Peru Compound in the Lalbaug area, the woman initially did not allow them entry, and earlier she had even dismissed her cousin brother who had come to enquire after his aunt (the deceased). Mumbai: Woman's Decomposed Body Found in Plastic Bag in Lalbaug Area, Daughter Taken Into Custody for Questioning.

Recovered in a highly decomposed state, the police said the Veena Prakash Jain had sustained stab wounds while other parts of her body like hands and feet were cut, and a Forensic Team that went around the entire flat for a full investigation.

The Jains had shifted from Virar in Palghar to Lalbaug around 16 years ago after the death of Prakash Jain, and the deceased Veena's brother used to support her with monthly financial help, said an official.

However, for the past nearly three months, despite several visits, the brother could not meet his elderly sister Veena, and each time the daughter made some excuses that 'she had stepped out' or 'was resting'.

After yet another failed attempt by the woman's cousin late night, the brother's family informed Kalachowki Police who sent a team there. Initially, the woman did not allow the police but they sensed a stench emanating from the house and finally gained entry.

Veena's body was shifted to the KEM Hospital for an autopsy, the report of which is awaited and earlie in the day, the Kalachowki Police detained the daughter for questioning. An official said that the woman has claimed that she had no knowledge of the body, and kept making contradictory statements.

"The reason for the murder, when it was committed and by whom, is still not clear... We shall take further steps after the post-mortem report is received," said an official, requesting anonymity. Mumbai Shocker: Dead Body With Hands and Feet Tied Found at Under-Construction Building in Lalbaug, Murder Case Registered.

The probe will also verify whether the woman is of sound mind, whether she had anything to do with her mother's death and why she chose to live with a body in her home for so long.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2023 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).