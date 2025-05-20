At least two people sustained injuries after a high-speed collision between an SUV and a tempo in Mumbai's Vikhroli on Tuesday, May 20. Videos from the scene show the aftermath of the collision, which resulted in the SUV flipping over while the tempo was damaged from the front. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment while Mumbai traffic police arrived to manage the situation. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined. Mumbai-Goa Highway Accident: 5 Killed as Car Plunges Into Jagbudi River in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri (Watch Video).

SUV Flips After Hitting Tempo in Vikhroli

#Mumbai: A high-speed collision between a car and a tempo in Vikhroli area left over two people injured. The car overturned, and the tempo was badly damaged. Injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital; police are on site: Mumbai Traffic Police pic.twitter.com/oCvPryHsr0 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 20, 2025

