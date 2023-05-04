In a shocking incident, five people have been arrested while hunt is on for others for kidnapping an 80-year-old woman and her 44-year-old son over a property dispute in Maharashtra. The woman was rescued, but her son has likely been killed. The gang members, one of whom is the woman's nephew, claim they killed the man and dumped his body along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. They allegedly tortured the woman to obtain her signatures on property documents. The police suspect the nephew masterminded the plot. One more person has been arrested, and two others are being sought for their alleged involvement in the crime. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Caught in Compromising Position, Girl, Boyfriend Kill Minor Brother With Sickle in Rae Bareli; Both Accused Arrested.

Mumbai Crime

Maharashtra | An 80-year-old woman named Rohini Kamble was kidnapped & her 44-year-old son named Vishal was killed for property, a complaint was lodged by a family member on April 21st after the mother-son duo were missing for 15 days. About 7 people were accused in this matter.… — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2023

