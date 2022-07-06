Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and surrounding areas on July 6, causing flooded streets and affecting movement of people and traffic. CM Eknath Shinde has directed officials to keep a vigil & keep the NDRF squads ready. Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and surrounding areas on Tuesday, causing flooded streets and affecting movement of people and traffic. Yesterday, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai. The downpour will continue, with IMD issuing an orange alert (extremely heavy rain) for Mumbai and Thane for July 7 and July 8.

Mumbai | Traffic jams grow due to severe water logging amid heavy rains, visuals from Kala Nagar area pic.twitter.com/xetiyBIvRd — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

