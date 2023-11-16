Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy became grandparents again after their son Rohan Murthy and wife Aparna Krishnan welcomed a baby boy. The baby has been named Ekagrah, according to a report. This is third grandchild of the Infosys founder and his author-philanthropist wife who are grandparents to the two daughters of Akshata Murthy. Narayan Murthy Remembers Mother Padavathamma Murthy, Says ‘Feel Bad That I Invited Her To Visit Infosys Only When She Was Dying’.

Narayan and Sudha Murthy Become Grandparent Again

Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty become grandparents again as son Rohan welcomes baby boy The baby has been named Ekagrah, a Sanskrit word that means unwavering focus and determination. The name appears in the Bhagavad Gita's sixth chapterhttps://t.co/Gri6xerzo2 — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) November 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)