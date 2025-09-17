New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, calling him a symbol of sacrifice and dedication.

In a post on X, Shah said the Prime Minister remains an inspiration for crores of Indians.

"Symbol of sacrifice and dedication, inspiration for crores of countrymen, heartfelt birthday wishes to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his 75th birthday. Modi ji, who has been working tirelessly, without stopping or tiring, for the welfare of the countrymen for more than five decades in social life, is a living inspiration of 'Nation First' for every citizen," Shah wrote.

President Droupadi Murmu also extended her greetings to PM Modi on the occasion, saying he has "instilled a culture of achieving great goals" in the country through his extraordinary leadership. "Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji. By exemplifying the pinnacle of hard work through your extraordinary leadership, you have instilled a culture of achieving great goals in the country," the President posted on X.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also conveyed wishes, saying that the Prime Minister's leadership would continue to take India forward. "I give best wishes to PM Narendra Modi on behalf of the Goa state government and the people on the occasion of his birthday. The way infrastructure and human resource development took place during his tenure had never happened before... His leadership will take the country forward," Sawant said while talking to reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that PM Modi has ensured development reaches every citizen of the country.

"It is a matter of joy that the most popular leader of the country is the Prime Minister of India. Prime Minister Modi has taken the country to new heights of development. Prime Minister Modi has ensured that development reaches every citizen of the country. By implementing GST reforms, Prime Minister Modi has made the life of every citizen of the country easier," Goyal told reporters.

A 15-day nationwide campaign, Seva Pakhwada, has been planned to mark PM Modi's 75th birthday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned organise blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the central government during the campaign.

Earlier, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav had announced that the campaign will run from September 17 to October 2, beginning on the Prime Minister's birthday and concluding on Gandhi Jayanti.

National Award-winning film 'Chalo Jeete Hain', a moving cinematic tribute to Swami Vivekananda's philosophy "Bas wahi jeete hain, jo doosro ke liye jeete hain" (Only those are truly successful who live for others), is also set for a special re-release across India from September 17 on the occasion of the PM's 75th birthday.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump extended 75th birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a phone call and expressed gratitude for support in ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. In a post on his social media account, Truth Social, Trump stated that PM Modi is doing a "tremendous job."

"Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT," the post read. (ANI)

