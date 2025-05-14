Today, May 14, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) said that it has suspended its Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Turkey's Inonu University. "Due to National Security considerations, the MoU between JNU and Inonu University, Türkiye stands suspended until further notice," the post by JNU on X (formerly Twitter) read. JNU's academic MoU with Turkey's Inonu University was suspend over national security considerations. Notably, JNU's decision to suspend the MoU comes amid growing backlash against Turkey for backing Pakistan during India's Operation Sindoor. Ashok Pandit Urges Indian Film Industry To Boycott Turkey for Endorsing Pakistan-Sponsored Terrorism.

JNU Spends MoU With Turkish University

