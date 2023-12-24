In a recent tweet, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh announced that the new Vande Bharat from Katra to Delhi starting from December 30 will have a stop in Udhampur and Kathua as well. Singh further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweet for responding to his request. “The new Vande Bharat from Katra to Delhi starting 30th December will have a Stop in Udhampur and Kathua also. This will not only come as a huge relief but also provide ease of travel, ease of business and overall ease of living”, he added. Vande Bharat Express Will Reach Katra from New Delhi in 8 Hours.

Vande Bharat Train From Katra to Delhi to Have Stoppage in Udhampur and Kathua

responding to our request. The new Vande Bharat from Katra to Delhi starting 30th December will have a Stop in Udhampur and Kathua also. This will not only come as a huge relief but also provide ease of travel, ease of business and overall ease of living. 2/2 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) December 24, 2023

