Mumbai police announced several measures and drives on New Year's Eve for the smooth conduct of celebrations across the city. The official stated that Mumbai Police will be deploying additional force to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of New Year Eve's celebrations. Reportedly, seven Upper Commissioners, 25 Deputy Commissioners, 1,500 officers, 10,000 policemen, 46 platoons of SRPF, 3 squads of RCP, and 15 squads of QRT will be deployed in the city and suburbs. Christmas, New Year 2023: Good News for Tipplers, Liquor Shops to Remain Open Entire Night in Maharashtra; Check Timings and Dates Here.

Mumbai Police Ramps Up Security:

थर्टी फर्स्ट निमित्त मुंबई पोलिसांचा कडेकोट बंदोबस्त; सात अप्पर आयुक्त, २५ उपायुक्त यांच्यासह १५०० अधिकारी आणि १० हजार पोलीस एसआरपीएफच्या ४६ पलटून आरसीपीची ३ व क्यूआरटीची १५ पथके शहर व उपनगरात तैनात राहणार. — Lokmat (@lokmat) December 29, 2022

