Mumbai, December 23: Keeping in view the festive season ahead, the Maharashtra state excise department had allowed liquor shops to remain open and serve liquor late on Christmas Eve (December 24), Christmas Day (December 25), and New Year’s Eve (December 31).

As per the notification released by the excise department, liquor and wine shops will be allowed to conduct business till 5 am on the above mentioned dates while on other days it can remain open till 11 PM. Liquor shops are otherwise allowed to operate till 11-11.30pm. Bihar: Liquor Smugglers Jump Into Rohtas River After Mistaking Ambulance Siren for Police Chasing Them, Drown

However, while tipplers can enjoy the extended deadlines, they have been advised to stay cautious and avoid the purchase of spurious liquor or alcohol brought illegally into the state from other states or cities. The government, appealed to party-goers to beware of those offering cheaper imported duty-free liquor and urged them to buy it from licensed shops. Monkey Drinks Beer From Can in Viral Video; UP Wine Shop Owner Accuses the Animal Of Stealing Alcohol Bottles from Customers

Months ago the Maharashtra government had upgraded liquor shops in the state which was welcomed by the International Spirits & Wines Association of India (ISWAI), an apex body of the Premium Alcoholic Beverage Industry. The government had created two categories — super-premium and elite outlets. Super-premium should have more than 601 sqm of area, while the elite outlets must have an area between 71 sqm and 600 sqm.

