A fire broke out in Jharsuguda-Gondia passenger train at Brajrajnagar station on Tuesday. As per initial reports, the engine caught fire while halting at the Brajarajnagar station on Tuesday evening. Fire personnel have been engaged to douse the flame. The exact reason of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Fire Breaks Out in Passenger Train:

#BREAKING | Fire breaks out in stationary train engine of Gondia-Jharsuguda Passenger at Brajrajnagar station. Fire personnel deployed to douse the flames. #Odisha — OTV (@otvnews) October 18, 2022

