A school holiday has been announced in Odisha on Wednesday, December 6, given the possibility of heavy rainfall due to cyclonic storm Michaung over the Bay of Bengal. Office of the Collector and District Magistrate, Gajapati, notified that all primary, upper primary, high school and anganwadi centre shall remain closed on December 6. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, December 4, said that the deep depression over the South Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Michaung', and is likely to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh by today morning. Cyclone Michaung Update: Cyclonic Storm 'Michaung' To Make Landfall As 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' Between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh Today.

School Holiday in Odisha

Odisha | In view of possible heavy rainfall due to cyclonic storm Michaung over the Bay of Bengal, all the primary, upper primary, high school and anganwadi centre shall remain closed on 6th December 2023: Office of the Collector and District Magistrate, Gajapati pic.twitter.com/voTy5oRB4s — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2023

